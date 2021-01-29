Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) (LON:SLS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $607.73

Shares of Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) (LON:SLS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $607.73 and traded as low as $592.00. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) shares last traded at $598.00, with a volume of 79,885 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 607.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 558.33. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of £584.52 million and a PE ratio of -175.88.

About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

