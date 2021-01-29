Standard Tokenization Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.07 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $20.27 million and $5.07 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00066915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.79 or 0.00871631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.58 or 0.04195188 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

