Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $215.00 at Citigroup

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $203.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

NYSE SWK traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.49. 1,537,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,390. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after buying an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 787,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,557,000 after purchasing an additional 171,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 717,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,162,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

