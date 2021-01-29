Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) PT Raised to $13.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s current price.

SBLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

SBLK opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $979.97 million, a P/E ratio of 204.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 172,387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,867 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

