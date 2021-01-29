Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 211,443 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Starbucks worth $154,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Starbucks by 51.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 34.0% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.28. The stock had a trading volume of 400,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,029. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.64. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

