StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 394.4% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $100.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. StealthGas has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.18.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.21 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC grew its position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the period. StealthGas comprises about 2.2% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Towerview LLC owned about 2.58% of StealthGas worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

