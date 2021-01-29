StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) PT Raised to $4.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,156 shares during the period. StealthGas accounts for approximately 1.9% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Towerview LLC owned 3.05% of StealthGas worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

