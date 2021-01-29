Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Holdings Raised by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 75,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

