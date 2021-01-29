Steem Dollars Hits One Day Volume of $2.41 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $3.03 or 0.00008472 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $18.25 million and $2.41 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,768.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.05 or 0.01152016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00482948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00040984 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002233 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,023,502 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

