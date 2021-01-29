Stein Mart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stein Mart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the December 31st total of 1,321,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,846,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Stein Mart stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 858,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $970,280.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.20. Stein Mart has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc, a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

