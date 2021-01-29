Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZHF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stelco from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Stelco has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. It provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.