Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given a C$26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC) received a C$26.00 target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stelco from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stelco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Stelco stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 176,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.14. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$3.24 and a 12 month high of C$26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -13.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.51.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

