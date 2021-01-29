Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,361,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,474,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,453,282.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,455,973.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,120,590.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $2,341,600.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,259,464.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,064,430.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $1,286,196.24.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $667,356.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $1,542,021.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $1,237,590.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $13.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.16. The company had a trading volume of 39,478,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,082,328. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day moving average is $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of -106.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after acquiring an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,750,000 after acquiring an additional 412,616 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,923,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 277,285 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.11.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

