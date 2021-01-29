Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Stock analysts at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

SBT stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $232.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,202,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 745,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

