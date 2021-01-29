Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.01. 2,053,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,855,018. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $217.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

