stETH (Lido) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $36.32 million and approximately $280.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $1,329.22 or 0.03951482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00127162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00267246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00312437 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

stETH (Lido) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.