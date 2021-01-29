Steven B. Ketchum Sells 421,629 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMRN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,584,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834,485. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -149.97 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amarin by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amarin by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 438,654 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Amarin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 860,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amarin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 788,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Amarin by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 763,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.