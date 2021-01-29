Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.85

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 2552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SF. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

