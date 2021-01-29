Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFIX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

SFIX stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.21 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $141,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,935 shares of company stock worth $22,653,905 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $18,321,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $16,305,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,732,000 after acquiring an additional 530,313 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $12,744,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 268.5% during the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 535,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 390,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

