STK (STK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,742.00

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One STK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. STK has a market cap of $383,517.47 and approximately $27,742.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STK has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00065383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.67 or 0.00822334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.03 or 0.04036709 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014572 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017001 BTC.

About STK

STK is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. The official website for STK is stktoken.com . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken

STK Token Trading

STK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.