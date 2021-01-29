STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.53 ($41.80).

Shares of STM opened at €33.03 ($38.86) on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.31.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

