STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.53 ($41.80).
Shares of STM opened at €33.03 ($38.86) on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.31.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.53 ($41.80).
STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €33.03 ($38.86) on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.31.
About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.
Featured Article: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.