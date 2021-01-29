STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 258,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,615. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

