STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Raised to $49.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

NYSE STM opened at $40.33 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 1,002,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after buying an additional 591,750 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,050,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,021,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

