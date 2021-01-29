Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 29th (DSGX, ECIFY, EVRZF, EXPGY, FOCS, FSKR, GELYY, GLUU, HAYN, HOCPY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 29th:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is engaged in automobile manufacturing and its related areas. It is a fully integrated independent auto firm with auto eco-systems like designing, research and development, production, distribution and servicing. Geely has its independent R&D in vehicles, engines, transmissions and hybrid technologies. In addition, the company provides moulds for automobile parts and components and automobile services. It also exports sedans. It sells its products through retail distributors and service stations. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

