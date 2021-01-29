Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 29th (ADP, ADS, BA, CPRI, CTSH, ENTA, ICHR, JACK, LXRX, MSI)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 29th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $190.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $230.00 price target on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $94.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $171.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $162.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $330.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $246.00.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $67.00 price target on the stock.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

