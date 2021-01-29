Stock Buyback Program Declared by Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Shares of MO stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.08. 9,607,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,111,710. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
