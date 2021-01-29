Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPPGF)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.