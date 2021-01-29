StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

STNE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,486. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $87.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.85 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 77,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 56.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.