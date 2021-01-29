Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.31

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.31 and traded as high as $28.82. Stoneridge shares last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 152,614 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,815 shares of company stock worth $739,666. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 231,061 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the third quarter worth $606,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

