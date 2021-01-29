Storj (STORJ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46.32 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Storj has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001254 BTC on major exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $105.53 million and $46.32 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.62 or 0.00860985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.92 or 0.04194374 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017755 BTC.

About Storj

STORJ is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,226,680 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

