STRAKS (STAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,474.66

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 29.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $41,474.66 and approximately $258.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,656.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.67 or 0.03900149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00390180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.10 or 0.01171773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 97.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.32 or 0.00500108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00401914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00248082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00021865 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

