Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.46 and last traded at $41.51. Approximately 1,030,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,848,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter worth about $10,541,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after purchasing an additional 780,340 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 708,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,874,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Stratasys by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 424,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

