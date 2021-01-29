Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 3,825 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

