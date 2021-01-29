Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $3.57 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.0% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.07. 514,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,093,991. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

