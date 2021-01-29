Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 3.3% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in PayPal by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in PayPal by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,749. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.72. The company has a market capitalization of $278.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

