Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%.

NASDAQ STRT traded up $7.40 on Friday, hitting $52.40. 2,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.26 million, a P/E ratio of -192.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $52.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

