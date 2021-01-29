Streamit Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $4,892.79 and approximately $13.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. The Reddit community for Streamit Coin is https://reddit.com/