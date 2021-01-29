Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.77. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 706,707 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $55.73 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 433,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

