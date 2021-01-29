Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Trading Up 5.1%

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 122,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 109,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $58.58 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

