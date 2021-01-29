Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Trading Up 5.1%

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 122,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 109,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $58.58 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
