Streamr Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.75 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $39.75 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Streamr

Streamr is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,077,398 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

