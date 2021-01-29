StrongHands Trading Up 46.2% Over Last 7 Days (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 55.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One StrongHands token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $719,768.04 and approximately $2,878.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,326,693,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,913,499,042 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

