Strs Ohio Acquires 1,089,948 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1,094.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189,496 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089,948 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Huntington Bancshares worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,294 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 64,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 337.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

HBAN opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

