Strs Ohio Buys 2,918 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.17% of CyrusOne worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 13,707.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,149,000 after buying an additional 3,418,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,597,000 after buying an additional 504,713 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,044,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,197,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,010,000 after buying an additional 413,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,937 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

