Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,668 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,478 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 60,958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 144,821 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,799 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

