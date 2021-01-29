Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 4.67% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $989,000.

Shares of EEMS stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88.

