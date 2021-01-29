Strs Ohio Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,665 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Masimo worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $257.57 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

