Strs Ohio Has $14.33 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of AutoZone worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,886 shares of company stock valued at $51,699,044. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,146.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,207.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,179.82. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

