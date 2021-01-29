Strs Ohio Lowers Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,163 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 250.0% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.