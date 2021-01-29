Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,816 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

KMI opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.