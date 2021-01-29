Strs Ohio Trims Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 392,749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Valero Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 47,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,943.69, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.